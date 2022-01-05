Ticker
Nato to hold special Ukraine meeting
By EUobserver
A Nato official confirmed on Tuesday that secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting with allied ambassadors and Russian diplomats on 12 January in Brussels, Reuters reported. The meeting will take place amid tensions over Russia's military build-up around Ukraine. Nato foreign ministers are expected to meet via videoconference on Friday to prepare for the meeting. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Ukraine's frontline this week.