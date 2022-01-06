By EUobserver

Serbian president Alexsandar Vučić has complained that Austrialia "maltreated" world number one tennis star Novak Djokovic, after his dramatic visa refusal at an Australian airport on Wednesday. Serbian star Djokovic was attempting to enter the country to compete in this month's Australian Open, with a "medical exemption" rather than a vaccination declaration. Vučić said: "I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him."