Ticker
Report: Polish government 'used Pegasus spyware'
By EUobserver
Poland's government, led by the Law and Justice party, is facing claims it purchased and used the Pegasus spyware against opponents, Euronews reports. Liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza reported this week that Poland's Central Anti-Corruption Bureau bought the Israeli-created software in 2017. Pegasus allows users to remotely hack into phones. Last month, AP reported that the phones of Polish opposition figures was hacked dozens of times.