By EUobserver

German economy minister Robert Habeck, from the Greens, said on Tuesday that greater immigration will be essential to prevent labour shortages in the future, which could lead to "real productivity problems". "We have 300,000 job openings today and expect that to climb to a million," Habeck told reporters, according to Reuters. The number of people employed in Germany grew to almost 45 million in 2021, despite the pandemic.