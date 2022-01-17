By EUobserver

Unknown hackers stole and published 1.8m data-points of sensitive information about the Polish military's arms, ammunition, machine parts, and software, including from US, German, and Israeli-bought weapons systems, according to Polish news agency Onet.pl. The leak occurred on 9 January and information was downloaded by Chinese and Russian internet users, it said. "This is strategic data, which Russian intelligence wanted," Piotr Pytel, the former head of Poland's military counterintelligence, said.