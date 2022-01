By EUobserver

Denmark's former defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, has been charged with treason and could face 12 years in prison, he said Friday. "I am charged under section 109 of the Penal Code for having violated the limits of my freedom of expression," he said. He previously revealed Denmark and the US stole information from undersea cables. Denmark's military-intelligence chief was recently jailed for six years for leaking secrets to media.