Ticker
Michel to miss Strasbourg plenary due to Covid contact
By EUobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel will miss this week's European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg, after being in close contact with a positive Covid case, he tweeted on Wednesday. French president Emmanuel Macron is due to address the session on Wednesday, setting out the priorities for the French presidency of the EU which runs from January to June. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is also currently in isolation.