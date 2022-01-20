Ticker
MEPs demand public consultation on gas and nuclear
By EUobserver
The chairs of the European Parliament committees for economy and environment, MEPs Irene Tinagli and Pascal Canfin, have called for a public consultation on the proposed inclusion of nuclear and gas to the EU's taxonomy for sustainable investment. "In light of the controversial subject matter, it's important that this procedure allows sufficient time to exchange views before adoption," they wrote to the European Commission on Wednesday.