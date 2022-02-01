Ticker
Inquiry finds 12 UK government Covid-lockdown 'parties'
By EUobserver
UK senior civil servant Sue Gray found that some of the gatherings at prime minister Boris Johnson's office were a "serious failure" of the rules expected to be observed by government officials and the whole population, Reuters reported on Monday. In her report, she looked into 16 allegations of rule-breaking parties at 10 Downing Street or other government venues, revealing that 12 are now subject to police investigations.