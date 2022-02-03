Ticker
Belgian regulator says tech industry broke EU data laws
By EUobserver
Firms such as Amazon and Google may have to delete EU nationals' private data after Belgium's Data Protection Authority said Wednesday that IAB Europe, the online advertising industry's trade body, had violated EU data-protection laws in the way it handled pop-up windows asking for internet users' consent. The Belgian authority spoke on behalf of the 27 EU states as the lead regulator on the case under EU 'one-stop shop' measures.