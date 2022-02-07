Ticker
Report: France and Luxembourg seek information on Lebanese bank chief
By EUobserver
Authorities in France and Luxembourg have written to Lebanon seeking information on personal bank accounts and assets of its central bank chief Riad Salameh amid money-laundering allegations, Reuters reported Saturday, citing Lebanese sources. Switzerland has charged the bank chief with aggravated money laundering and Luxembourg also has a criminal case against him, according to Reuters. The action comes after an economic collapse in Lebanon in 2019.