Monday

7th Feb 2022

Ticker

Report: France and Luxembourg seek information on Lebanese bank chief

By

Authorities in France and Luxembourg have written to Lebanon seeking information on personal bank accounts and assets of its central bank chief Riad Salameh amid money-laundering allegations, Reuters reported Saturday, citing Lebanese sources. Switzerland has charged the bank chief with aggravated money laundering and Luxembourg also has a criminal case against him, according to Reuters. The action comes after an economic collapse in Lebanon in 2019.

Agenda

Macron in Moscow, chips in Brussels This WEEK

Poland's president Andzej Duda will be in Brussels in an apparent attempt to end the EU-Warsaw rule-of-law row. The commission will meanwhile put ramping up European microchip production on the agenda.

Hungarian election will need scrutiny 'at all levels'

The move came after 20 civil society organisations and think tanks, 62 MEPs from 19 countries, and five different political groups wrote separate letters demanding a fully-fledged election observation mission to Hungary.

EU blacklists Mali's prime minister

The EU has blacklisted Mali's prime minister for postponing elections, risking a fresh tantrum from a junta with ever-closer Russia ties.

