Ticker
Russia's EU envoy changes line on Ukraine
By EUobserver
Russia's envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov has changed his line on new Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Russia would attack if "they start blatantly killing Russian citizens anywhere - Donbas [east Ukraine]," Chizhov told The Guardian on Monday. "Russia has never said it intends to do that [protect Russians abroad] by military means," Chizhov told EUobserver when asked, in December, what might trigger a fresh Russian incursion in Ukraine.