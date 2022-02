By EUobserver

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky, currently in Kyiv while leading his country's resistance to the Russian invasion, has been pictured on Twitter signing Ukraine's official bid to become an EU member state. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday: "They [Ukraine] are one of us and we want them in." Sandbags were visible in the photo, with Kyiv reportedly under aerial attack on Monday.