The European Union on Wednesday officially banned Russian-state-controlled media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik. Market operators such as Google and EU member state national authorities now fall under an EU obligation to enforce the decision across cable, satellite, internet TV, platforms, websites and apps. Russia Today and Sputnik have been identified as sources of Russian disinformation since 2015 by the European External Action Service.

