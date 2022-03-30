Wednesday

30th Mar 2022

Ticker

Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in election

By

Hungary's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó on Wednesday accused Ukraine's leadership of attempting to interfere in the Hungarian election taking place on Sunday. The charge was denied by his Ukrainian counterpart in an episode that put further strain on relations between the two countries, AP reported. Szijjártó claimed that there was "ongoing coordination between the Hungarian left and representatives of the Ukrainian government," without providing evidence.

Analysis

Orbán faces toughest election challenge amid Ukraine war

This time six opposition parties — spanning from once far-right Jobbik to urban liberal Momentum — have united to take on Orbán's Fidesz party, led by conservative newcomer politician and anti-corruption champion Péter Márki-Zay.

Column

Beware a ceasefire in Ukraine

My organisation Democracy Reporting International has tracked the negotiation positions and it is clear that president Volodomyr Zelensky has opened wide space for compromise on all the contentious questions, except the two absurd Russian demands of "denazification" and demilitarisation.

Opinion

When did Ukraine really gain 'independence' — 1991 or 2013?

In November 2013, Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych chose not to sign an EU Association Agreement, favouring a closer relationship with Russia. By February 2014, Yanukovych was ordering Ukrainian Special Forces to fire on protestors, killing over 100 peaceful activists.

