Ticker
Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in election
By EUobserver
Hungary's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó on Wednesday accused Ukraine's leadership of attempting to interfere in the Hungarian election taking place on Sunday. The charge was denied by his Ukrainian counterpart in an episode that put further strain on relations between the two countries, AP reported. Szijjártó claimed that there was "ongoing coordination between the Hungarian left and representatives of the Ukrainian government," without providing evidence.