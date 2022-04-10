By EUobserver

Ukrainian supporters outnumbered pro-Russian ones in protests in Frankfurt and Hanover in Germany Sunday, according to Reuters. Some 800 Russian protesters marched through Frankfurt while 600 or so took part in a motorcade in Hanover, calling to end Russophobia and denouncing Wester propaganda. But they fell far short of the 2,500 Ukrainians in Frankfurt and 3,500 in Hanover the same day, whose banners called for an end to the war.