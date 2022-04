By EUobserver

Russian troops are regrouping in the east of Ukraine where "a big offensive" is expected, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. The EU has pledged €1.5bn to support Ukraine, while it keeps buying Russian oil and gas imports."If you cut gas today, it's not going to stop the Russian army… in the next couple of weeks. It is aid and defence that really counts now," Borrell said.