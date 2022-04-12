By EUobserver

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said on Tuesday that so-called "strategic autonomy" should become "an integral part" of the impact assessments that the EU executive prepares in the context of new policies and investments. "I think that it is quite clear that this unjustified military aggression is putting the green and digital transformation into also security perspective," said Šefčovič after a meeting with ministers in Luxembourg.