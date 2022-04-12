Tuesday

12th Apr 2022

Šefčovič: strategic autonomy must be part of policy analysis

By

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said on Tuesday that so-called "strategic autonomy" should become "an integral part" of the impact assessments that the EU executive prepares in the context of new policies and investments. "I think that it is quite clear that this unjustified military aggression is putting the green and digital transformation into also security perspective," said Šefčovič after a meeting with ministers in Luxembourg.

Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid

Finland is expected to kick off a debate on the country's potential Nato membership. But Russia has clearly voiced opposition towards any potential enlargement of the western military alliance.

Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain

After weeks of continuous work and extreme pressure, staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine were finally relieved by boat via the Pripyat river — but situation at high-risk site is still far from normal, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

French voters urged to shun Le Pen in run-off

Several failed candidates in French elections have urged their voters to back president Emmanuel Macron in the second round to keep out far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

