By EUobserver

Tesla chief executive and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that he had made an offer to buy Twitter — for more than €37bn. Musk, the world's richest person, refused earlier this month to join the company's board of directors — a few days after he bought 9.2 percent of Twitter in stock. Twitter shares jumped 11 percent in pre-market trading on Thursday, according to The Guardian.