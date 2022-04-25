Ticker
Russia expels 40 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move
By EUobserver
Russia has expelled 40 German diplomats in a tit-for-tat move for earlier German expulsions of suspected spies, its foreign ministry said Monday. "Russia is ... harming itself", German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said, noting that the German embassy in Moscow had been trying to mend ties. EU institutions also recently expelled 19 Russian diplomats, with Russia's EU envoy, Vladimir Chizhov, likewise threatening the EU mission in Moscow with looming retaliation.