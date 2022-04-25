By EUobserver

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, is due to arrive on Tuesday at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant to conduct a safety mission, following weeks of uncertainty in the wake of the Russian withdrawal from the area in March. Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, will head up a mission of experts to "deliver equipment, conduct radiological assessments and restore safeguards monitoring systems."