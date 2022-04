By EUobserver

Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for the internal market, issued a warning to Elon Musk following his takeover of Twitter. "Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules — regardless of their shareholding," said Breton, in a tweet. Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn [€41.2bn]. Breton said Musk will need to "quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act."