Wednesday

27th Apr 2022

Ticker

EU court rules against Airbnb on tax transparency

By

The European Court of Justice has said regional authorities in Brussels had the right to ask Airbnb, the US-based accommodation-rental giant, for tax information on tourist transactions in 2017, in a precedent that could harm its business model in Europe. Airbnb Ireland, its European subidiary, had brought the case, saying the Belgian request contravened its freedom to provide services. Brussels imposes a tourist tax on short-stay accommodation.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia

The European Commission wants to set up so-called "talent partnerships" with foreign states to help fill the labour gaps in the EU — on the condition they help prevent irregular migration.

EU starts unprecedented rule-of-law probe against Hungary

The so-called conditionality mechanism has been invoked, for the first time in EU history, over long-standing concerns of corruption, amid allegations Viktor Orbán's allies syphoned off EU money, and over how Budapest ignored commission concerns.

Opinion

Ankara's reluctance to join sanctions against Russia

Corruption, plus the Turkish economy's severe decline, is why the international sanctions are regarded as an opportunity for corrupt elites who perceive sanctions as a bargaining chip to make more money. Any EU sanctions regime must consider Ankarara's evasions.

News in Brief

  1. Putin threatens attacks on Western arms-suppliers to Ukraine
  2. Belarusian anti-war activists risk execution
  3. Antisemitism reared up in France and Germany last year
  4. EU banks urged to protect Ukrainian refugees' rights
  5. Swiss crack down on Russia sanctions evasion
  6. EU court rules against Airbnb on tax transparency
  7. EU warns member states: 'Covid-19 is not over yet'
  8. EU slams 'blackmail' of Gazprom gas cuts to Poland and Bulgaria

Latest News

  1. Landmark EU law to shield media from legal abuse
  2. EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia
  3. EU warns paying roubles for Putin's gas may breach sanctions
  4. EU starts unprecedented rule-of-law probe against Hungary
  5. Ankara's reluctance to join sanctions against Russia
  6. Ugandan activist Hilda Nakabuye warns over climate inaction
  7. Finland unfazed by Kremlin threats on Nato membership
  8. EU warns next winter may be 'difficult for European economy'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us