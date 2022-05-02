Monday

2nd May 2022

Ticker

EU accuses Apple of restricting access to mobile 'wallet'

By

EU regulators on Monday charged Apple with restricting rivals' access to its technology. The commission said Apple abused its dominant position, could be fined, and it could also force the iPhone-maker to open its mobile payment system to competitors. "We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices," EU anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Agenda

Fallout from Russia's war in focus This WEEK

More sanctions against Russia, energy imports, and the economic fallout of the war in Europe will be in focus this week, as Italian prime minister Mario Draghi will address MEPs in Strasbourg.

Frontex chief tenders resignation

Fabrice Leggeri took on the role of the executive director of #Frontex in 2015. He posted a resignation letter earlier this week. Another senior official, Thibauld de la Haye Jousselin, may also have resigned.

EU energy regulator warns against capping gas prices

In a long-awaited report, the European energy regulator sets out proposals to deal with surging electricity bills — but advises against capping prices on the wholesale gas market, which some member states such as Spain and France have supported.

Far-right loners pose ever-bigger EU terror threat

Far-right loners radicalised online pose an ever-bigger terrorist threat in Europe in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, EU intelligence and police services have warned.

