Thursday

5th May 2022

Ticker

MEPs urge Moldova be given EU candidate status

By

MEPs welcomed Moldova's formal EU membership application, submitted in early March, supporting its candidate status under the treaties. In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament raised concerns over the explosions and rocket attacks recently reported in the Russia-controlled Transnistrian region. Additionally, EU lawmakers called on the EU to provide more financial assistance to Moldova, one of the major destinations for Ukrainian refugees.

