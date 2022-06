By EUobserver

The EU's anti-fraud office Olaf sought to recover €527.4m to the EU budget in 2021, it said in annual report published on Wednesday. "Human health and safety, and the environment, are increasingly collateral damage of fraud schemes," said Olaf's director-general Ville Itälä, in a statement. Olaf's investigations are shared with national authorities. It is then up to national authorities to pursue the cases.