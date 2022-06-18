Ticker
Russian warship accused of violating Danish waters twice
By EUobserver
A Russian military corvette violated Danish territorial waters north of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm twice on Friday (17 June), according to a press release from The Danish Armed Forces. Following a call on civilian VHF radio from the Danish navy's maritime task force, the Russian ship immediately left Danish territorial waters. Up to 100,000 people, lawmakers and business people attend a democracy festival on Bornholm this weekend.