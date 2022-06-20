Ticker
Ukraine war splits German far-right party conference
By EUobserver
A German far-right AfD party conference ended abruptly on Sunday without agreement on a resolution about the party's foreign policy, according to German media. The resolution, "Rethinking Europe", called for improved ties with Moscow and only referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "conflict", without using the term "war". In particular Western German delegates wanted a stronger term like Russia's "war of aggression".