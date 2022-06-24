Ticker
Deal reached on controversial energy treaty reform
By EUobserver
The body governing the Energy Charter Treaty launched Friday its "agreement in principle" over the modernisation of this controversial trade deal, ending two-year-long negotiations. The outcome of the talks was slammed by campaigners, who argue that the treaty may potentially be in breach of EU law and international commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Under the deal, fossil-fuel investments will be protected in the EU for decades.