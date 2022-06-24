By EUobserver

Lativan prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš told reporters on Friday Nato needs to expand operations in the Baltics for Latvia to "feel safe." The current defense posture allows Russia to occupy part of the country, after which Nato would come in to liberate the country. "Russians will leave nothing behind. They destroy infrastructure; they rape women; they deport civlians, this can't be tolerated. We need a brigade-size Nato force," he said.