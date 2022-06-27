Ticker
Lithuania abusing migrants, says Amnesty
By EUobserver
Amnesty International in a 65-page report out Monday says Lithuania has "arbitrarily detained thousands of people in militarised centres where they have been subjected to inhumane conditions, torture and other ill-treatment." The findings came after the NGO had interviewed dozens of unlawfully detained people. The abuse came as thousands attempted to cross in from Belarus early last year. Lithuania then introduced new rules, leading to automatic detention of people caught.