EU watchdog concern over Europol extended mandate
By EUobserver
The European Data Protection Supervisor on Monday regretted that the expansion of the EU police agency's (Europol) mandate was not accompanied by "strong" data protection provisions that would allow authorities to monitor the agency's new powers. The watchdog expressed concerns over Europe being able to process very large datasets, where individuals' personal data with no criminal record will be treated in the same way as those who have criminal records.