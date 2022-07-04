Ticker
Nationalists protest EU enlargement deal in Skopje
By EUobserver
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Skopje Saturday against a French-Bulgarian deal on moving ahead with EU enlargement, local media reported. The rallies came after French president Emmanuel Macron and North Macedonian prime minister Dimitar Kovačevski hinted Friday Skopje would agree to alter its constitution to reflect Bulgarian historical concerns before starting EU talks. The nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE party called the rallies, saying the concessions were a "shame".