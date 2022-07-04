Ticker
Three killed in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
By EUobserver
Three people were killed and several critically injured in a shooting in the Fields shopping mall close to Copenhagen's airport Kastrup late Sunday afternoon. Panic reportedly broke out among shoppers as gunfire rang out inside the mall. A Harry Styles concert nearby was cancelled and metro lines in the Danish capital closed. Police arrested a 22-year old ethnic Danish man and removed videos he had posted recently on social media.