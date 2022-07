By EUobserver

The EU's border police Europol said 39 arrests have been made in a migrant-smuggling network. "This criminal group is suspected of smuggling Middle-Eastern and East African irregular migrants from France to the UK with the use of small boats," said Europol, in a statement. The network was taken down by police from Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom in an operation coordinated by Europol and Eurojust.