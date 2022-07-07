Thursday

7th Jul 2022

Ticker

Danish ministers no longer allowed to delete text messages

By

Danish ministers and officials are no longer allowed to delete work-related text messages on service phones, under new guidelines presented by justice minister Mattias Tesfaye on Thursday. To date, text messages were not stored centrally, as is the case for emails. The loss of text messages exchanged between EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the boss of pharmaceutical company Pfizer was recently criticised by the EU ombudsman.

Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor

British prime minister Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative party leader, starting a race among Conservative MPs to replace him as prime minister but leaving a range of issues — Brexit, Northern Ireland, and Scottish independence — for his successor.

Is Orban holding out an olive branch to EPP?

It is Tibor Navracsics, an ex-EU commissioner and minister without portfolio in Orban's new government, who was reportedly picked to work on closer relations between Fidesz and the European People's Party.

Rising prices expose lack of coherent EU response

The increasingly sharp debate over the rising cost of living exploded in European Parliament, with lawmakers from all stripes, liberal, left, green and conservative, calling on the EU to act.

