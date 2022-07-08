Ticker
Finland going ahead with new Russia fence
By EUobserver
Finnish MPs have passed a law to strengthen barriers on the country's 1,300km-long border with Russia, currently composed of wooden fences designed to keep farm animals from wandering. "In all likelihood the fence will not cover the entire eastern border but will be targeted at locations considered to be the most important", Sanna Palo, director of the Finnish border guards' legal division told The Guardian. Finland is also joining Nato.