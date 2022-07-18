Ticker
Heatwave wildfires spread across southern Europe
By EUobserver
Huge wildfires in countries including Spain, Portugal, Greece and France have forced national authorities to evacuate thousands of people from their homes, as a heatwave of record-breaking temperatures hits southern Europe. About 16,000 people were evacuated in France on Saturday. Meanwhile, the nearly week-long heatwave has already killed at least 360 people in Spain and 238 people in Portugal, Reuters reported. Britain will also reach record temperatures this week.