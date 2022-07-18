By EUobserver

Huge wildfires in countries including Spain, Portugal, Greece and France have forced national authorities to evacuate thousands of people from their homes, as a heatwave of record-breaking temperatures hits southern Europe. About 16,000 people were evacuated in France on Saturday. Meanwhile, the nearly week-long heatwave has already killed at least 360 people in Spain and 238 people in Portugal, Reuters reported. Britain will also reach record temperatures this week.