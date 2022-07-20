By EUobserver

Hungary aims to reach a deal with the EU Commission to unblock EU funds by the end of August, Reuters reported. The commission has been withholding its approval for EU's recovery fund over rule-of-law concerns, and delayed unlocking cash to be spent under the EU budget. "Hungary's objective is to close all outstanding issues in the budgetary conditionality by the end of August," Hungarian state secretary Janos Bóka said Tuesday.