22nd Jul 2022

Ukraine aims to reduce debt payments

Kyiv is talking to major international financial institutions about reducing debt payments, Reuters reported. Ukraine this week asked its international creditors, including Western powers and the largest investment firms, to freeze payments for two years so it could focus on the war with Russia, which Western funds and governments backed. Ukraine estimates the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a €4.9bn-a-month fiscal shortfall.

Hungary seeks to buy more gas from Russia

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán is facing one of his biggest challenges of his more than a decade-long rule, as the economic pressures keep mounting, and EU funds remain suspended due to rule-of-law concerns.

Stakeholder

For China and EU, cooperation is our only right way forward

In a world of profound changes, we believe that healthy and stable China-EU relations, especially in the economic and trade realm, can help counter the uncertainty on the global economic stage, and are conducive to global development and prosperity.

Opinion

Finally, the victims of Utøya got a memorial

A legal battle between locals on the one hand and the state and the labour youth organisation on the other side postponed the inception of the memorial in remembrance of the victims of Anders Behring Breivik.

Draghi's grip on power finally unravels

Italy looked set to lose its highly-respected prime minister Mario Draghi on Thursday, after his attempt to relaunch his grand coalition government ended with right-wing parties joining the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) in deserting him.

