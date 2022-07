By EUobserver

Russia is to abandon the International Space Station it operates with Europe, the US, Canada, and Japan after 2024 to build its own one, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday. US agency Nasa had earlier said the international station would retire in 2031. The European Space Agency recently cancelled a joint Roscosmos project to look for life on Mars in fallout from the Ukraine war.