Ticker
German inflation rises in July due to energy crisis
By EUobserver
German inflation increased in July driven by higher energy prices as Russia further reduced gas flows, Reuters reported. Consumer prices increased by 8.5 percent on the year, the federal statistics office said on Thursday. Energy prices were 35.7 percent higher in July against the same month last year, and food prices went up 14.8 percent in the EU's largest economy, both adding to high inflation, the statistics office said.