By EUobserver

Liz Truss is leading in the polls to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. The YouGov/Sky News poll, published on Thursday, shows Truss with a 32-point lead over rival contender Rishi Sunak. Some 66 percent of the conservative party members back her, as opposed to 34 percent for Sunak. The same poll two weeks ago gave her a 38-point lead. The result is due in September.