Ticker
Germany mulls follow-up to summer's cheap train tickets
By EUobserver
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has hailed his country's three-month trial of a national €9 transport pass as a "big success", and announced talks on a follow-up. The ticket allowed unlimited transport on the country's buses, local trains, trams and undergrounds for the months of June, July and August, to offset the cost of living crisis, with only high-speed intercity trains excluded. The FDP warned it cost €14bn in subsidies.