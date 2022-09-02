By EUobserver

Russia has threatened to take action against European visitors in retaliation for the EU suspending a visa-facilitation pact. Its response would "make the situation more difficult for Europeans as well", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. The Russian foreign ministry also said "radiation doesn't need a visa to cross borders", mentioning Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian nuclear power plant on the front line, in a bid the belittle the EU visa move.