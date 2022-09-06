By EUobserver

The EU was accelerating plans to build a joint fleet of fire-fighting helicopters after a summer of wildfires in the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Portugal and Spain, the bloc's crisis-management commissioner Janez Lenarčič said Monday. "We've reached our capacity limit. Some overwhelming fires in some member states did in fact not lead to a request for assistance because countries concerned ... knew no capacities would have been available," he said.