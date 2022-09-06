Tuesday

6th Sep 2022

EU to speed up buying of fire-fighting helicopters



The EU was accelerating plans to build a joint fleet of fire-fighting helicopters after a summer of wildfires in the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Portugal and Spain, the bloc's crisis-management commissioner Janez Lenarčič said Monday. "We've reached our capacity limit. Some overwhelming fires in some member states did in fact not lead to a request for assistance because countries concerned ... knew no capacities would have been available," he said.

Opinion

Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history

Poland's ruling nationalist Law & Justice government (PiS) have demanded a staggering €1.3trillion in reparations from Germany for damages from the second world war, but what they really want is domestic approval, as the opinion-poll lead droops.

Opinion

Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity

So far rich countries have pledged pitiful amounts of aid to Pakistan. The EU, responsible for 23.2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, has allocated a mere €1.8 million for humanitarian assistance — less than five cents per person.

Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems

Moscow said Western sanctions are causing the problems preventing the restoration of gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, as energy prices soared in response to Russia's decision to keep the pipeline closed, following an apparent oil leak.

EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

The former foreign minister was the one who introduced Northern Ireland protocol bill earlier this year, which would allow the UK government to abandon parts of the protocol — in breach of its divorce agreement with the EU.

