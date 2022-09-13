Tuesday

13th Sep 2022

Hungary forces abortion-seeking women to listen to fetal heartbeat

Hungary's right-wing government led by Viktor Orbán will force women seeking abortion to listen to the fetal's vital signs before granting the procedure, according to a new decree published on Monday. The new rule requires doctors to present women requesting an abortion with fetal vital signs, tightening the country's abortion rules. Hungary's abortion laws are relatively liberal and have remained largely unchanged since the procedure was legalised in 1953.

Why Yemen deserves our support

My key goal as UNHCR representative in Yemen is to enhance collaboration with and support to authorities to fulfil their primary responsibilities to displaced Yemenis and refugees to ensure they are protected, assisted and able to rebuild their dignified lives.

Brussels 'becoming like Washington' for revolving-doors

'A slow build-up of weak or unethical decision making leads over time to crises that can inflict an enormous human and financial cost', warns the EU Ombudsman writing for EUobserver ahead of Ursula von der Leyen's State of Union speech.

How can Serbia ban EuroPride yet still hope to join EU?

Bowing to pressure from radical-nationalist groups and the deeply-conservative Orthodox Church, Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić announced last week EuroPride 2022 would be cancelled –– even though he legally lacks the authority to do so.

