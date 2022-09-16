Ticker
Germany takes over Rosneft Deutschland
By EUobserver
The German government has put the German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft under trusteeship. Germany will eliminate all oil imports from Russia and to ensure the refinery, one of Germany's largest, can continue operations in the winter without disruption, the majority owned Russian company has been taken over. "With the trusteeship, the threat to the security of energy supply is countered," the economy ministry said in a statement.