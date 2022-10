By EUobserver

Russia's caretaker EU ambassador, chargé d'affaires Kirill Logvinov, was summoned by the EU foreign service for a formal complaint about Ukraine annexations on Tuesday. Belgium, in April, had wanted to expel Logvinov on grounds he was a spy, but the EU foreign service requested for him to stay in Brussels, according to EUobserver's sources. Logvinov took over from veteran Russian ambassador Vladimir Chizhov, who was recently recalled to Moscow.