Wednesday

5th Oct 2022

Ticker

Thousands of Hungarian students and teachers protest

By

Thousands of teachers, students and parents protested across Hungary on Wednesday, in solidarity with teachers dismissed for protesting for higher wages. Teachers called for civil disobedience to demand higher wages, amid a deep shortage of teachers. The protests were deemed necessary after prime minister Viktor Orbán's government restricted strike action. Last week several teachers were dismissed in a Budapest secondary school for joining the protest.

Column

The Iranian regime's expiration date

This 'headscarf revolution' is about women's rights and human rights in general, plus police brutality. Moreover, it is a leaderless revolution that is not driven by a leader or a group, but erupted spontaneously.

Opinion

Let's end Bulgaria and Romania's 11-year Schengen purgatory

The Schengen area is undoubtedly one of the EU's greatest achievements. Unrestricted travel benefits millions of European citizens and businesses. But for Bulgaria and Romania, the EU has yet to make this borderless dream come true.

MEPs condemn EU Commission 'leniency' on Hungary

MEPs criticised the EU Commission for what they see as the executive not being tough enough on the government of Viktor Orbán, as Hungary's parliament passed new legislation as part of a deal with the EU executive.

